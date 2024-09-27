TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.96 and last traded at $37.98. 24,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 11,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.
TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 million, a PE ratio of 113.58 and a beta of 1.69.
About TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF
The TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (LRNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Composite TR index. The fund is actively managed and invests in global equities focused on artificial intelligence and deep learning. LRNZ was launched on Feb 28, 2020 and is managed by TrueShares.
