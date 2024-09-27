Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) (LON:TSI) Stock Price Down 12%

Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) (LON:TSI – Get Free Report) was down 12% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.15 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25). Approximately 41,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 362,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.60 ($0.29).
Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £6.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.
Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) Company Profile
Two Shields Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition investments. The firm prefers to invest in digital and technology enabled businesses, natural resources, cyber-security and e-commerce sectors. It focuses on identifying and investing in mineral exploration and mining properties, and the natural resources sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L)
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.