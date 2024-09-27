Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tyra Biosciences were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,712,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 140,833 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Todd Harris sold 10,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $243,519.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,479,528 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,010.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,390 shares of company stock worth $396,444 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ TYRA opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyra Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Further Reading

