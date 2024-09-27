u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 282.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBLXF opened at $87.15 on Friday. u-blox has a fifty-two week low of $80.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.54.

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

