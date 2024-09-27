Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ucore Rare Metals Price Performance

UURAF opened at $0.41 on Friday. Ucore Rare Metals has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50.

Get Ucore Rare Metals alerts:

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for Ucore Rare Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucore Rare Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.