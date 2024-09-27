United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Trading Up 3.2%

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.02 and last traded at $28.97. Approximately 234,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 164,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $201.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 16.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in United States Copper Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

