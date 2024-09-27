V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Short Interest Down 34.9% in September

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
V Technology Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VCHYF opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84. V Technology has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $18.18.
About V Technology
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than V Technology
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for V Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.