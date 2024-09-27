V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Short Interest Down 34.9% in September

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

V Technology Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VCHYF opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84. V Technology has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $18.18.

Get V Technology alerts:

About V Technology

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

V Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and service of equipment for flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductors in Japan. It offers manufacturing and inspection equipment for the inspection, repair, and measurement of FPDs. The company also provides photomask equipment; parts and materials for manufacturing FPDs; maintenance services; salvage services; and staffing services.

Receive News & Ratings for V Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.