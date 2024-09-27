ValiRx (LON:VAL) Trading Down 14.1%

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.46 ($0.02). Approximately 494,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,037,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

ValiRx Trading Down 13.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.95 million, a PE ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ValiRx Company Profile

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

