Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC) Trading Up 0%

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC – Get Free Report) rose 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$24.09 and last traded at C$24.08. Approximately 6,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 12,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.07.
Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.53.
