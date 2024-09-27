Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC) Trading Up 0%

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC – Get Free Report) rose 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$24.09 and last traded at C$24.08. Approximately 6,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 12,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.07.

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.53.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.