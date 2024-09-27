Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$49.02 and last traded at C$48.88. Approximately 68,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 78,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.62.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.65.
