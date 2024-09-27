Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU – Get Free Report) were up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$45.20 and last traded at C$45.15. Approximately 18,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 21,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.21.

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$43.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.11.

