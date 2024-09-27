Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 51,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 616% from the average daily volume of 7,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Vapotherm Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -1.10.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers High Velocity Therapy systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, and Precision Flow Classic which delivers non-invasive ventilatory support to patients by providing heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

