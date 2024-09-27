Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Versus Systems Price Performance
Shares of VSSYW stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Versus Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.
About Versus Systems
