Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Versus Systems Price Performance

Shares of VSSYW stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Versus Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform to drive user engagement through gamification and rewards in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, an interactive advertising tool that allows content creators, marketers, agencies, and other advertisers to increase customer acquisition and loyalty through a combination of games and rewards.

