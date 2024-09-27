Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Short Interest Update

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,700 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the August 31st total of 1,413,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 647.4 days.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of VIMGF opened at C$4.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.86. Vimian Group AB has a 12-month low of C$2.68 and a 12-month high of C$4.12.
About Vimian Group AB (publ)
