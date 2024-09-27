Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 217.60 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 217.40 ($2.91). Approximately 3,353,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 5,188,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217.20 ($2.91).

Virgin Money UK Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 945.22, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 215.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 214.48.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

