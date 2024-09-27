Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Trading Down 1.2%

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.54). 5 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 27,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.54).
Virgin Wines UK Trading Down 1.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of £22.26 million, a PE ratio of -4,250.00 and a beta of 1.18.
About Virgin Wines UK
Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. The company provides gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts. In addition, it offers craft beer and spirits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virgin Wines UK
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Wines UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Wines UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.