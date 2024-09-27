Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) Shares Up 0.5%

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.03 and last traded at $27.91. Approximately 1,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29.

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (BBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of US-listed biotech companies with lead drugs in various phases of clinical trials. BBC was launched on Dec 16, 2014 and is managed by Virtus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.