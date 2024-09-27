Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.43% of Visteon worth $71,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Visteon by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 52,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W cut Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

Visteon Price Performance

NASDAQ VC opened at $96.36 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.37 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Visteon

In other news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $431,166.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares in the company, valued at $669,039.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

