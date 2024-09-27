Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Shares Up 1.4%

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,338 ($17.92) and last traded at GBX 1,324 ($17.73). 771,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,624,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,306 ($17.49).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,347.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,261.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,813.70, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

In other news, insider Usman Nabi sold 21,155 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,305 ($17.47), for a total value of £276,072.75 ($369,674.28). Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

