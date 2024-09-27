Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $78.65 on Friday. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $79.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

