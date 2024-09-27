Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Up 3.9%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.18. 70,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 86,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Vroom Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.42, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($10.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 237.47% and a negative net margin of 54.48%. The business had revenue of $51.86 million for the quarter.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates as an automotive finance company. The company offers vehicle financing to its customers through third party dealers under the UACC brand. It also provides artificial intelligence powered analytics and digital services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry for automotive retail.

