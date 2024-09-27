Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wah Fu Education Group Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of WAFU stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. Wah Fu Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89.
About Wah Fu Education Group
