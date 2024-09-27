Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.28.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WCN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Waste Connections

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,466.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Waste Connections news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,466.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $401,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,243.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,550 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 116.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3,885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $178.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $187.54.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.01%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.