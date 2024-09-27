Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) Trading Up 15.8%

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (OTC:WOSGF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 15.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.23. 7,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 10,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Up 15.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94.

About Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

