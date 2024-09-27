WBI BullBear Quality 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of WBI BullBear Quality 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.68% of WBI BullBear Quality 3000 ETF worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
WBI BullBear Quality 3000 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:WBIL opened at $34.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.93. WBI BullBear Quality 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $34.77.
WBI BullBear Quality 3000 ETF Company Profile
