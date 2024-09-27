Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the August 31st total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wearable Devices Trading Down 8.8 %
Shares of Wearable Devices stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wearable Devices has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13.
Wearable Devices Company Profile
