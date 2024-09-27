Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the August 31st total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wearable Devices Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of Wearable Devices stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wearable Devices has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13.

Wearable Devices Company Profile

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures; and SNC sensor module, an operating system (OS) software package and algorithm package to customers.

