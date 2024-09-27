Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 593,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 505,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 143,382 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Weave Communications by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,172,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,917,000 after buying an additional 330,422 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the first quarter worth $1,816,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEAV stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $862.08 million, a PE ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Weave Communications news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 24,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $308,197.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 451,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,679,140.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 24,499 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $308,197.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,679,140.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $160,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 337,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,066.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,354 shares of company stock valued at $651,880 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

