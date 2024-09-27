Wedbush Comments on Regions Financial Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.06.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 530.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

