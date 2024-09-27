Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura Securities raised shares of Weibo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Weibo Stock Up 10.0 %

Weibo stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.22. Weibo has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.97 million. Weibo had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter worth $123,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Weibo by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 50,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

