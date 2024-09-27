Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Up 103.0% in September

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 103.0% from the August 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOD. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 27,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EOD traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,334. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

