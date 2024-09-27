Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.
Wereldhave Trading Up 13.3 %
Shares of WRDEF stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. Wereldhave has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $13.52.
About Wereldhave
