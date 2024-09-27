Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Wereldhave Trading Up 13.3 %

Shares of WRDEF stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. Wereldhave has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $13.52.

About Wereldhave

Wereldhave N.V. (the Company) is an investment company that invests in real estate (shopping centers and offices). The property portfolio of Wereldhave N.V. and its subsidiaries (the Group') is located in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. The Group is principally involved in leasing investment property under operating leases.

