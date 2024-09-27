West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.98

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.98 and traded as high as $18.94. West Bancorporation shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 42,758 shares trading hands.

West Bancorporation Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $315.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.98.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). West Bancorporation had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $49.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Bancorporation

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $182,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $196,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

