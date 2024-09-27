Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Acquisition Ventures

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Acquisition Ventures stock. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.98% of Western Acquisition Ventures worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Acquisition Ventures alerts:

Western Acquisition Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of Western Acquisition Ventures stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Western Acquisition Ventures has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79.

Western Acquisition Ventures Company Profile

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and software as a service (SaaS); and leisure and hospitality industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Acquisition Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Acquisition Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.