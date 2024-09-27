Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Approximately 393,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,069,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

Westminster Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £6.94 million, a PE ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Get Westminster Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Hughes acquired 191,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £5,756.52 ($7,708.25). In other Westminster Group news, insider Peter Fowler purchased 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £5,550 ($7,431.71). Also, insider Mark Hughes acquired 191,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £5,756.52 ($7,708.25). 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Westminster Group

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westminster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westminster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.