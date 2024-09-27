Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Westrock Coffee were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westrock Coffee by 2.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the first quarter worth $41,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the second quarter worth $117,000. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Westrock Coffee news, Director Joe T. Ford bought 5,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $34,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,631.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $34,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 249,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,631.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 33,592 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $336,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,974,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,133,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,092 shares of company stock valued at $81,546 and sold 184,451 shares valued at $1,856,419. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westrock Coffee Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Westrock Coffee stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. Westrock Coffee has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $593.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $208.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Westrock Coffee will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WEST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WEST

Westrock Coffee Profile

(Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.