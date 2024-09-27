Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $137.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.15.
Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group
Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Westwood Holdings Group
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.