Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $137.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 99,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 63,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 353,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

