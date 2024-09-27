Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.58

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.58 and traded as high as $15.12. Westwood Holdings Group shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 17,827 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WHG

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $137.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 99,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 60,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $144,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 353,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $537,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.