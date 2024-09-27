Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Short Interest Update

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,505,100 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the August 31st total of 1,876,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 352.8 days.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRFRF opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

Get Wharf Real Estate Investment alerts:

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.