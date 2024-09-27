Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Raymond James upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$86.53 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$52.15 and a 12 month high of C$87.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$81.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$75.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$409.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$400.03 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.