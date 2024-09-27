Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the August 31st total of 306,500 shares. Currently, 25.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WHLR

Insider Buying and Selling at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 317,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,274. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 49,336 shares of company stock worth $967,782 in the last ninety days. 40.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bandera Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,435,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust comprises 0.2% of Bandera Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bandera Partners LLC owned approximately 75.40% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1,378.80. The company has a market cap of $5.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.