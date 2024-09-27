Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.79

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.79 and traded as high as $13.33. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 290,099 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WSR

Whitestone REIT Trading Down 0.3 %

Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $665.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

Insider Activity at Whitestone REIT

In related news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,128.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.