WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Down 42.7% in September

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,900 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the August 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of WiMi Hologram Cloud

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.06% of WiMi Hologram Cloud at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIMI opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

