WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Update

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,500 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the August 31st total of 235,200 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WiSA Technologies Stock Down 10.5 %

NASDAQ:WISA opened at $1.87 on Friday. WiSA Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $96.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90.

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. WiSA Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,930.80% and a negative return on equity of 964.80%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WiSA Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in WiSA Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISA Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,323,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 1,211.56% of WiSA Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of WiSA Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

