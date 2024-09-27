WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Trading 0.2% Higher

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.22 and last traded at $33.05. Approximately 91,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 28,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 208.0% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 16,067 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000.

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (PUTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 PutWrite index. The fund tracks an index that consists of short SPY put options and cash collateral. The index selects put options that target a premium of 2.5% and rolls its exposure twice a month.

