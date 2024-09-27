WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP) Stock Price Up 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.94 and last traded at $50.79. Approximately 18,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 7,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $78.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (RESP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select US stocks that are screened based on fundamental and technical factors, and ESG characteristics. RESP was launched on Feb 23, 2007 and is managed by WisdomTree.

