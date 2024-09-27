Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in September

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 311,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.3 days.
Wolters Kluwer Price Performance
Shares of WOLTF opened at $170.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.23. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $117.03 and a twelve month high of $172.42.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
