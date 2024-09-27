Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in September

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 311,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.3 days.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

Shares of WOLTF opened at $170.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.23. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $117.03 and a twelve month high of $172.42.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

