Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS) Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,393,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $79,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Worthington Steel by 845.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 42.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Steel Trading Down 10.8 %

Shares of WS stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $41.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.40 million. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

