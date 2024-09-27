WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,800 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the August 31st total of 279,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.8 days.

WSP Global Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $174.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.48. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $129.01 and a 52 week high of $174.41.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

