Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Shares Up 9.5%

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 26,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 41,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Ximen Mining Stock Up 9.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market cap of C$4.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.