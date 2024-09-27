XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL) Short Interest Down 20.2% in September

XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 124,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

XWELL Price Performance

XWEL stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.47. XWELL has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.32.

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. XWELL had a negative net margin of 63.90% and a negative return on equity of 67.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products.

Further Reading

